Landscaping Tips For The Perfect Outdoor Oasis

Have you ever felt envious of your neighbor's yard? Afterwords, did you try to come up with one excuse or another, as to why you cannot make your home look like that? If you have, yen take the time to read the following article, in order to help make your home look just as good as your neighbor's, if not better.

Many people don't think about online shopping regarding landscaping. However, shopping online is both easier and it allows you a wider selection than any local stores.

It is generally a good idea to evaluate the sunlight that is available to you before you start landscaping. This way you can plan what sort of plants will go where so that they receive the optimal amount of sunlight. You don't want to have plants die because of too little or too much sun exposure.

Before you develop your landscape plan, be sure to make note of any existing structures in your yard. Make sure to know where cables, gutter, sprinklers and other systems are placed so you do not disturb them when you are doing your landscaping. Be sure you get a hold of the county or city you live in before you dig, in case there are lines underground.

Try using curved edges when landscaping your yard. Use rounded shapes to have better visual appeal as opposed to straight, squared-off borders. When your property is viewed from the street, the curved lines of the borders in your landscaping will help to soften the straight lines of the hardscape elements, like your house and driveway.

Whenever you are trying to determine what types of plants to include in your landscaping project, you should always consider things like sunlight, wind direction and strength, and soil alkalinity. These factors will help narrow down your options so that you can choose plants that will thrive in your landscape.

Create a plan. Before you pick up a shovel, map everything out on paper. Your plan can range in complexity from a quick sketch to a highly detailed proposal. Be sure to include the features in your garden that you want to keep, and then make several copies of the plan. Use these copies to design a number of different options for your garden, including various types of beds and hard scape.

Utilize the Internet and mail-order catalogs in order to buy what you need for your landscaping project. Both of these sources are more likely to have rare plants and other products that area stores don't carry. You may also find a good deal, but be careful to pay attention to shipping costs before you purchase.

Make use of curvy borders along the perimeter of your plants. These are more pleasing to the eye than square, blocked beds. You will gain a softening effect through curved borders, and they also give flow to those who are viewing the lawn. It will also reduce the effect of your hard-cornered elements.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

Check outside of the Internet and large home improvement stores for your plants and materials. You may find botanical centers holding sales on plants. You may even want to ask around the neighborhood or check the classified ads to see if anyone has extra perennials that they are looking to get rid of.

Do not try to tackle landscaping your whole property all at once. It is fine to have an overall dream plan of what you eventually want your yard to look like. However, it can be overwhelming financially and psychologically to try to take it on all at once. Instead, break the job up into stages, and work on one piece at a time.

When planning a landscaping project for your yard, be sure that you consider the layout in terms of how the plants will mature. This is important because you want to make sure that everything looks orderly and also that you do not have some plants growing over and hiding your other plants.

Those of you who want to design a landscape that does not require a lot of work year round, would be wise to plant a low maintenance yard. Clover is a great substitute for grass, as it is naturally insect resistant, and requires much less mowing than grass does.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

For big landscaping projects that will not break the bank, consider delaying your major plant purchases until mid-July. During this time, many lawn and garden centers offer significant markdowns on shrubs, trees and flowers. Do not worry if the plants do not appear quite as robust as they may have in the spring; most will survive the fall and winter months, then bloom in the spring.

If you are the proud owner of a new home, you probably have landscaping work to do. An empty lot can be a challenge so you will need to educate yourself about landscaping. Use the tips above to make the space around your new home into the showcase of the neighborhood.