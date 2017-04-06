Smarten Up Your Gardening With These Valuable Tips

Organic gardening can encompass a lot of techniques, depending upon whom you ask or talk to about it. You know that it's the kind of care and attention that you give the plants that help them grow, but that doesn't mean that you can't improve your technique. Try using the tips below.

Put sod down the right way. Before you use sod, you need to prepare the soil. Remove weeds and break your soil until all the clumps are gone. When the soil is clean, pack it tightly and create a flat surface. You then will want to thoroughly wet the soil. Lay the sod down in alternated rows, keeping the joints set off from one another. Pat your sod to form an even and flat surface, fill any gaps with some soil. Once it is in place, the sod requires frequent watering for at least two weeks. This is usually the amount of time it takes for the sod to grow roots, making it ready to grow seamlessly into place.

A good idea when gardening is to keep a record of progress. If it is a journal form or photographic form of recording the progress of the garden is helpful for the years to come. Recording which types of plants work well, which did not work or what types of soil can help future gardens start without any trial and error of previous years.

If this is your first time planting a garden, you should purchase seeds and plant them in seed trays to allow them to grow some before planting them outside. By doing this, your plant will be stronger and much more likely to survive once you plant it in the soil outside.

Use a solution made of a combination of alcohol, water, and vinegar to remove the salt deposits that may accrue in clay pots. Spray it on the the pots and scrub away with a brush, preferably plastic. This allows you to continue to reuse those clay pots! Make sure the pots are dry before using them though.

Make sure you recycle your garden waste and organic kitchen waste to create compost for your garden. A compost heap makes an excellent soil conditioner. It can also save you a lot of money, as you won't need to buy bags of expensive commercial compost or fertilizer to make your plants grow.

For a natural way to control aphids, populate your garden with ladybugs. Ladybugs are natural predators of aphids and scaly bugs. They are pretty to look at, and they are beneficial to your garden. They do not eat flowers, so you can safely use them on your flower beds. This is a good alternative to using commercial pesticides.

Make a point to get rid of slugs as soon as you see them. Slugs will continue eating your plants until your garden is just a shell of its former self. There are a variety of chemical and organic methods that you can try; find something that works for you and protect your plants!

Make use of a ground cover, such as mulch or hay. Be sure when you are purchasing your ground cover, that it is also organic, as any chemicals contained in the mulch or hay can be absorbed by your plants. Organic ground coverings will protect the roots of your plants and help prevent water evaporation.

Use your used pantyhose in two beneficial ways for gardening. Wrapping and knotting up old soap slivers in pantyhose allows you to scrub stubborn ground in dirt off your hands, without needing expensive garden soaps. You can also use pantyhose to bag up your squashes and melons as they grow to give them more support on the vine, and the sun can still get through hosiery.

Growing your own vegetable garden, whether large or small, offers many benefits. You will eat better! Fresh vegetables offer more vitamins than those which have been processed. Planting and doing upkeep on your garden will also help provide exercise which leads to better fitness. It will also save you a significant amount of money at the grocery store!

To help your plants grow faster, pre-heat the soil in your garden before you begin planting. Most plants love warm soil, and this will allow them to grow quickly. One of the easiest ways to pre-heat your soil is to cover it with black plastic, such as garbage bags or a tarp.

When you are cultivating an organic garden inside, you should think about the lighting situation. Ideally, these plants should be kept in a room that offers natural light from a window or glass door. If you already have plants that need full light and the natural light provided is not sufficient, artificial lights can supplement their needs.

Take your time when planting seeds. Make sure the soil is wet before you begin. You should then spread the seeds evenly, and make sure they have room to grow. Bury your seeds about three times deeper than the size that they are. Some seeds require light for growing and must not be buried.

If you have an infestation of bugs in your organic garden, you can make a simple spray to deter them. Soak hot peppers or garlic in hot water for several hours then strain the solids. Add a small amount of soap to the water and put in a spray bottle. Spray your plants on a regular basis.

A great organic mulch for acid-loving plants is pine needles. Each fall mulch your acid-lovers with a nice, thick layer of pine needles, which are acidic themselves. The pine needles will decompose and leave their acid in the soil. Your plants will love this extra acid in their roots.

Now as you can plainly see from the tips above, you will not need those added substances to assist in growing any type of plant, whether it's a flower or a tomato. All you need is the right knowledge to ensure that your plants are getting what they need to grow strong and healthy.