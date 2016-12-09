Love Your Lawn: Landscaping Ideas And Inspiration

Don't let your fear of landscaping keep you from having the best looking house on the block. You don't have to have a green thumb to do some simple things to make your home look great. You can start this weekend and have a better looking yard, in no time at all.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

If you are planting flowers,and other greenery as part of your landscaping efforts, group similar plants together. Identify plants with similar needs in terms of watering, sunlight and required soil type. This way, you can ensure that you treat all of your plants properly, and can organize your landscaping work more easily.

Test your soil before beginning your landscaping project. Having the soil tested can help you to determine what needs to be added or eliminated, so that you can take care of these things before you begin to plant. That will assist you in having plants that are happier and a much more successful garden.

When you start performing a landscaping project, it is very important to establish a budget first. Certain tools, accessories and live plants can be more costly than you think and can make an impact on your plans. Do your research online to get an approximation of how much it will cost to complete your project.

If you're planning a large DIY landscaping project, it's a good idea to pay for an initial consultation with an experienced landscaper. They will give you tips and tricks that are invaluable to help you save money and shorten the duration of the project. It should only cost about $75 for an hour of their time, but that will be more than paid for thanks to their advice.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to go beyond the home-improvement stores and check out online resources. You might just find deals and products that are not carried locally. Due to the lack of a physical store, you might find that selection, and pricing is far superior.

Befriend your neighbors. You might be able to share costs when you rent equipment or buy large quantities of landscaping supplies together. Offer to help your neighbors with their landscaping project and they will probably help you with yours. Let people borrow your tools and talk about creating a common tool collection.

When you are planning your landscaping, consider what it will look like from inside your house. It is easy to fall into the trap of only thinking of how the plantings will look to pedestrians on the street. However, you are the one who will be living with this landscaping, and most of the time you will be viewing it from inside your home. So take some time before you begin to make sure your landscaping will be appealing to both from both the inside and the outside.

If your landscape includes a waterfall or pond, it is important you surround these areas with decorative stones and flowers that will not cover up the design of your structure. Make sure that any water items you have are complimented nicely so that it doesn't take away from their natural appeal.

Go beyond simply searching for your products online and in catalogs. Botanical centers or arboretums sometimes sell plants, and there may even be people in your neighborhood who are interested in swapping perennials. Your city might be giving away free mulch or there could be a construction site that is looking for individuals to haul away bricks or stone.

When planning a landscaping project for your yard, be sure that you consider the layout in terms of how the plants will mature. This is important because you want to make sure that everything looks orderly and also that you do not have some plants growing over and hiding your other plants.

Before beginning a landscaping project investigate what it might do to your property tax bill. There are a number of projects that can greatly increase the value of your home, which will results in yearly payments via taxes on your landscaped yard. Be sure these costs are something you are willing to incur before you begin.

For best results, choose landscaping elements that are primarily native to your climate, soil type and annual rainfall. This will significantly reduce maintenance costs, improve appearance and promote longevity. It also ensures that your lawn and garden complement your home in its natural environment. This is ideal for those who enjoy attracting native wildlife like birds and butterflies.

When you select plants, pay attention to their texture and branching patterns. Color is not everything. Choose plants with different shapes and textures to create an interesting design that you will never get tired of looking at. You should also keep in mind that a plant will have different branching structures throughout its growth.

The landscape you've always dreamed of is a lot closer then you think. Keep this information in mind and use what you've learned. Soon, you'll be the buzz of your entire neighborhood thanks to your yard.