Keep A Great Garden With These Tips

If you have always wanted to have an organic garden, but thought there was some magic trick to getting things to grow well, or turn out right, then this article is for you. We will show you just how simple it can be to grow your own organic fruits, flowers and vegetables.

When designing a garden area of your yard, a good place to start is with a tree or hedge as the anchor or structural foundation to your garden. Plant grasses and perennials around the taller centerpiece plant to add texture, color and flow. In time, these plants will fill out as they grow and look splendid against the taller trees or shrubs in the background.

Try using annuals and biennials to add color to your flower beds, and brighten them up. Biennials and annuals that grow quickly can add color to a flower bed, plus they permit you to modify the way the flower bed looks each season and each year. You can also use these flowers to fill gaps between shrubs or perennials. Notable varieties include cosmos, rudbeckia, petunia, hollyhock, marigold and sunflower.

Healthy soil will be your best defense against the pests that can invade your garden. The healthier the plants you grow, the more resistant they'll be to illness, fungus, or bugs. To give your garden the best chance of yielding the healthiest plants, start with a high-quality soil that has fewer chemicals which over time will accumulate salts.

If you are looking to secure your garden from pests, you need to have some ladybugs around. The ladybugs will protect your garden from harmful pests and will not do any damage to any of your plants; it is a completely beneficial relationship for both you and the ladybug.

Be careful not to over-water your garden. Giving your plants too much water can actually kill them faster than not giving them enough water. Soil that has too much water in it prevents root systems from growing properly. It can even cause your plants to rot from the bottom up.

Don't buy plant pots. Commercial plant plots from the garden center can be very expensive, anything from $5 to $100. Any container with a few draining holes pierced into the bottom of it can serve as a plant pot, so to save a lot of money, start recycling food containers today.

If you are going to garden around your home, you need to make sure that you wear safety clothing. If you wear sturdy shoes, long pants and safety goggles while you are maintaining your lawn, there is less of a chance that you will get hurt from doing yard work.

Plant fruits and vegetables that you know you like. If you have children, having them help in the garden will make them want to eat the food that they grow. You will be able to save money on your fresh produce as well as know that your family is eating the best produce around.

Do not mow your grass when it is wet. When you mow wet grass, the wet grass clippings will turn into mush and stick to your lawnmower's blades, which can result in jams. In addition, if wet grass clippings get onto a paved area of your garden, the paved area will have grass stains.

If you have low-growing weeds, such as lamium or chickweed, use a fast method to remove them. If your weeds have grown into a mat, you can use a sharp spade to slice beneath the weeds. Once the weeds are cut, you should turn them over which will bury the leaves. The leaves will rot and nourish your soil.

When you are planning where to put your garden, choose a location that allows it to get plenty of sun. If you place it in the shade, you will be restricting the types of plants that you are able to grow. For example, tomatoes need a lot of sunshine to thrive and a shaded area just won't work for them.

If you are experiencing a problem with slugs or other insects, a wonderful organic contact pesticide is diatomaceous earth. You can buy this at most garden centers, and it comes in a white powder form. It is an abrasive material that will kill the critters by damaging the skin of the slugs and joints of the insects.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

As mentioned at the start of this article, organic food is very pricey. Even something like a simple bundle of celery can cost upwards of 150 percent more if it's organic. Make sure you're always able to save money if you need to by using these tips. Whatever your needs are, the tips you've just read can help.